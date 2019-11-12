|
Tammy Ford
Ruidoso - TAMMY LYNNE FORD
08-28-1961 / 09-13-2019
Tammy Lynne Ford of Ruidoso, NM, joined her father and grandparents in heaven, on September 13, 2019 in a tragic accident. She was 58 years of age. She had been a resident of Ruidoso, NM since 2004.
A memorial service is pending for early spring of 2020.
Tammy worked at various restaurants in Ruidoso and had many friends among employees and customers. She had an infectious smile, laugh and sense of humor. She was currently employed by Hunt and Harvest as their baker. She began her career in the food service industry while still in high school in Clovis, NM. She learned to be a hostess, food server, broiler cook, salad prep and management. She loved working in the restaurant industry. Her career spanned five states, New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado, and Kansas. Out of all the positions she worked, she enjoyed the creativity of being a baker the best!
Tammy met her husband Kevin Don Ford of Farwell, Texas, when they worked for the same restaurant in Clovis, NM. They first became friends and got married in April 1981. They have always been best friends and always worked together in restaurants.
She was an accomplished musician and could play a saxophone, trumpet, and clarinet. Her favorite genre' of music was jazz and blues. Tammy loved sports and began playing softball at the age of eight and that continued until in her 30's. When she could no longer play softball her game of choice was golf. She loved snowing skiing and nothing was more fun than the black runs. Kevin and Tammy went on many hunting and fishing trips together. Her favorite professional football team was the Kansas City Chiefs.
Tammy loved living in Ruidoso! She loved the people who live here. She loved the mountains, the beautiful pine trees and the changing weather. She enjoyed meeting new people who visited Ruidoso, and made many friends among them.
Tammy's favorite saying was "Life is too short not to have fun."
Tammy is survived by her husband, Kevin Don Ford of their home, daughter, Kelly Buckingham (Larry) of Michigan, her mother, Euella Webb of their home (formally of Clovis, NM), sister, Gina Bashor (Roger), and two nephews, Chase and Taylor Bashor of Oklahoma. Also, her mother-in-law, Dorothy Ford, sister-in-law, Denise King, two brothers-in-laws, Curtis and Drew Ford all of Great Bend, Kansas. She was predeceased by her father, William Jeryell Webb, and grandparents, James and Vivian Webb, all of Clovis, NM and John Ford of Great Bend, Kansas.
The family of Tammy Ford wishes to thank their many friends and area businesses for the organized fundraisers that they sponsored to help with the enormous hospital bills being incurred by Kevin. Anyone wishing to help, a GOFUNDME account has been set up on-line at gf.me/u/vh7d4m or you can donate cash or checks to The Ford Family at First Savings Bank, 2713 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso, NM 88345.
Published in Ruidoso News from Nov. 12 to Nov. 15, 2019