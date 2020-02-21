|
Terry Jane Gray Ritchie
Terry Jane Gray Ritchie, 81, of Albuquerque, died February 16, 2020.
She was born on September 22, 1938, in Carlsbad to Orval C. and Mary Jane Terry Gray.
Terry grew up in the Cottonwood farming community, north of Artesia, starting school at Cottonwood School and graduating from Artesia High School in 1956. She continued her education at the University of New Mexico and graduated with a bachelor's degree in education. At UNM, she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Terry later received her master's degree in education from Eastern New Mexico University.
On August 15, 1962, Terry married James C. Ritchie. She and Jim taught for more than 30 years, sharing a love of teaching and adventure that took them to Texas, California, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Nevada, and New Mexico.
After their teaching careers, Terry and Jim moved to Ruidoso where they enjoyed their retirement. While there, Terry became a member of P.E.O. Chapter AR and Community United Methodist Church. In 2017, Terry moved to Albuquerque where she attended St. John's United Methodist Church and affiliated with P.E.O. Chapter AX.
Terry was an avid reader, and she and Jim enjoyed their dogs, treating them as part of the family and often traveling great distances with them. She enjoyed keeping in touch with friends and family, and was a life-long member of the United Methodist Church.
She is survived by siblings William J. 'Bill' Gray (LaNette) of Artesia, Glenelle Gray Butler of Albuquerque, Exa Gray Cunningham (Kenneth) of Devol, Oklahoma, one aunt Tommie Burnett of Roswell, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, great nieces and great nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.
There will be a celebration of her life at a later date.
Published in Ruidoso News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 26, 2020