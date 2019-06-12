Services
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
First Presbyterian Church
Ruidoso, NM
Ruidoso - On 4/4/19 Thelma Jean Kuykendall passed away in San Angelo, TX at the age of 89. Jean Kuykendall was a long-time resident of Ruidoso, NM moving there in the early 1990's. Jean was the daughter of Weir Eberly Mussleman and Myrtle Ruth Kaffman and was born on 5/1/1929 in Mechanicsburg Pennsylvania. Jean attended and graduated from Lebanon Valley College in 1951 and then relocated to Chicago, Ill. where she met her husband James Wayne Kuykendall, whom she married in 1954. She remained with Wayne for 52 years until his passing in 2006. She was an extremely kind person who treated everyone that she met with love and respect. She was a member of Altrusia of Ruidoso and volunteered for many years at the local Library and Hospital. She attended First Presbyterial Church in Ruidoso, where for many years she was choir director. She is survived by her sons Jeffrey Wayne Kuykendall and Steven Craig Kuykendall. Services will be held Thursday 6/13 at 1 PM at First Presbyterian Church in Ruidoso. Donations may be made in her honor to the First Presbyterian Church of Ruidoso NM.
