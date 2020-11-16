1/1
Tommy Wayne Stevenson
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tommy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tommy Wayne Stevenson

Monument - Age 79 Passed away peacefully in Monument Colorado where he resided with his daughter Melanie and her husband Wayne. Tommy was born in 1941 in Mineral Wells Tx. Tommy traveled with the Horse race track training race horses and in 1965 he met the love of his life Gloria Stevenson in Ruidoso New Mexico. They met and were married 6 months later and he made Ruidoso his home. Many years he spent building a home, a family and many, many friends .

Tommy was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Gloria Delores Stevenson, His mother Theopal Baker and his brother Randy Stevenson. He is survived by his daughter Melanie McSwane, his brother Joe Baker, his grandchildren Jerremy Nunnenkamp, Destiny Nunnenkamp, Jameson Bush, Katlynn McSwane and Conner McSwane and three great grandchildren. Tommy was a loving compassionate man Not only to his family or friends but to complete strangers. He will be greatly missed but he is finally home with his beautiful wife again.

Family and friends are invited to his celebration of life services on a date to be announced soon.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ruidoso News from Nov. 16 to Nov. 18, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved