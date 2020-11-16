Tommy Wayne Stevenson



Monument - Age 79 Passed away peacefully in Monument Colorado where he resided with his daughter Melanie and her husband Wayne. Tommy was born in 1941 in Mineral Wells Tx. Tommy traveled with the Horse race track training race horses and in 1965 he met the love of his life Gloria Stevenson in Ruidoso New Mexico. They met and were married 6 months later and he made Ruidoso his home. Many years he spent building a home, a family and many, many friends .



Tommy was preceded in death by his beautiful wife Gloria Delores Stevenson, His mother Theopal Baker and his brother Randy Stevenson. He is survived by his daughter Melanie McSwane, his brother Joe Baker, his grandchildren Jerremy Nunnenkamp, Destiny Nunnenkamp, Jameson Bush, Katlynn McSwane and Conner McSwane and three great grandchildren. Tommy was a loving compassionate man Not only to his family or friends but to complete strangers. He will be greatly missed but he is finally home with his beautiful wife again.



Family and friends are invited to his celebration of life services on a date to be announced soon.











