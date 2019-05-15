|
|
Verna Faye Claborn Allen
Ruidoso - Verna Faye Claborn Allen peacefully went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus on Sunday February 10, 2019 surrounded by her three loving children Mike, Roger and Nancy.
Verna was born May 25, 1929 to Edward and Lula Burrow Claborn in Clayton N.M. Verna enjoyed her childhood on the family ranch near Texline, Tx. Later moving to Clayton, N.M. where she graduated from Clayton High School, then going off to Business College.
Verna met the love of her life, Bill Allen, at Amarillo Hardware where they both were employed. Bill and Verna were married August 1, 1948 in Clayton, N.M. at the First Baptist Church. Bill and Verna were almost married 70 years until Bill's passing March 2018.
Early in their marriage they purchased property in Ruidoso, NM with a dream of retiring there. That dream came true in 1980. Together they built their Dream Log Home and lived here happily for 39 years.
They enjoyed many travels, Lions Club Conventions and volunteering with Lions Clubs, owning a Chuck Wagon and feeding hundreds of guests delicious Dutch oven meals, owning Natural Log Home company and building many Log homes all over N.M. Verna was an avid seamstress from an early age and enjoyed making many quilts at her quilting clubs, that were donated to charities. Verna was a great advocate for a home for abused women called The Nest in Ruidoso. (In lieu or flowers, please donate to the Nest in Ruidoso.)
Verna cared and loved deeply her devoted Husband, Children, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. They were the joy of her life!
Survived by children, Mike (Martha) Allen, Roger (Phyllis) Allen and Nancy (Rod) Carpenter. Adopted like her children, Brad (Elaine) Carlson and Jim (Jan) Taylor, many close friends and neighbors.
Grandchildren; Shawn (Jason) Price, Jennifer Wick, Colleen (Shane) Rulo, Eric (Dana) Aiello, Christina Aiello and Marshall Carpenter. Great Grandchildren; Makinze Allen, Julian Wick, Morgan Aiello, Tyler Rigdon, Trayton Dempsey, Megan Aiello, Zachary Price, Ian Itani, Isom Itani, Salah Itani and Samer Itani.
Siblings Tom (Norma) Claborn, Elizabeth (Jim) Bradley, Elaine (Al) McKenzie, Terry (Annie) Claborn. Many loving Cousins , Nieces and Nephews.
A woman well loved!
Proceeded in death by parents Ed and Lula Claborn, siblings Carl Claborn, Jessie (Claborn) Lawrence. Grandchildren David Allen and Eileen Allen.
Memorial services will be held June 7 (Friday) 10:30, at Ft. Stanton State Veterans Cemetery.
Published in Ruidoso News on May 15, 2019