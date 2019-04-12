|
W. (William) Leroy Perry
Ruidoso - W. (William) Leroy Perry. Born at home in Glencoe, New Mexico on July 7th, 1921 to Father, Elzy Perry and Mother, Mayme Coe Perry, the 5th of eleven children (George, Nina, Gladys, Ruth, Leroy, Elzy Jr., Lloyd, Don, James, Jane & Charles). He often said, "It's been an interesting nearly century". He passed away unexpectedly at his daughter's home in Albuquerque on April 6th.
He was the grandson of George W. Coe, a Lincoln County War participant and author of "Frontier Fighter, An Autobiography of George W. Coe", Leroy, a frail five year old, stayed with his Grandpa, who was healing from a broken leg, and often repeated stories he heard his Grandpa tell about Billy the Kid .
Leroy spent most of his adult life in Dell City, Texas, but always considered The Perry Ranch at Glencoe his "other" home. He, along with brothers Elzy Jr and Lloyd were World War II veterans.
His wife of 54 years, LolaMae Davis Perry, predeceased him in 2000. He is survived by son Leroy Wayne, wife Betty Carol, and daughter Janice, husband Bill Loving, plus 5 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.
Services will be held at the Perry Ranch, with lunch at 11:30-1:00pm, service & burial at George Coe Cemetery at 1:30 on Sunday, April 14th. 114 Coe Canyon Road, Glencoe Loop (Near Mile Marker 273 off Hiway 70) (575.378-4654)
Published in Ruidoso News on Apr. 12, 2019