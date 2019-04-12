Services
Burial
Sunday, Apr. 14, 2019
1:30 PM
George Coe Cemetery
114 Coe Canyon Road
Glencoe Loop, NM
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for W. Perry
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

W. Leroy (William) Perry


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
W. Leroy (William) Perry Obituary
W. (William) Leroy Perry

Ruidoso - W. (William) Leroy Perry. Born at home in Glencoe, New Mexico on July 7th, 1921 to Father, Elzy Perry and Mother, Mayme Coe Perry, the 5th of eleven children (George, Nina, Gladys, Ruth, Leroy, Elzy Jr., Lloyd, Don, James, Jane & Charles). He often said, "It's been an interesting nearly century". He passed away unexpectedly at his daughter's home in Albuquerque on April 6th.

He was the grandson of George W. Coe, a Lincoln County War participant and author of "Frontier Fighter, An Autobiography of George W. Coe", Leroy, a frail five year old, stayed with his Grandpa, who was healing from a broken leg, and often repeated stories he heard his Grandpa tell about Billy the Kid .

Leroy spent most of his adult life in Dell City, Texas, but always considered The Perry Ranch at Glencoe his "other" home. He, along with brothers Elzy Jr and Lloyd were World War II veterans.

His wife of 54 years, LolaMae Davis Perry, predeceased him in 2000. He is survived by son Leroy Wayne, wife Betty Carol, and daughter Janice, husband Bill Loving, plus 5 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 10 great great grandchildren.

Services will be held at the Perry Ranch, with lunch at 11:30-1:00pm, service & burial at George Coe Cemetery at 1:30 on Sunday, April 14th. 114 Coe Canyon Road, Glencoe Loop (Near Mile Marker 273 off Hiway 70) (575.378-4654)
Published in Ruidoso News on Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.