Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
First Woodway Baptist Church
Woodway, TX
William Albert "Dub" Holt Jr.


1932 - 2019
- - 9/16/1932-9/3/2019

Dub passed away on September 3, 2019 in Albuquerque, New Mexico. His memorial service is scheduled for 10 am on September 21, 2019 at First Woodway Baptist Church in Woodway, Texas.

Dub was born in Bluit, NM and was the youngest of seven sons born to William Albert Holt, Sr. and Annie B. Powell Holt. Dub grew up in the Owl Creek community in Coryell County, Texas, Camp Hood (later to be Fort Hood) and Gatesville, Texas, where he graduated high school. Dub enrolled at Texas Tech University in 1952 and spent two years in the Army during the Korean War before returning to Texas Tech to complete his degree in 1958. He then received his Master's Degree in Speech Pathology in 1966 from Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Dub married Margaret Conely in 1965 and the pair had three children, Al, who lives with his wife, Jeannie, in Washington, Dan who lives with his wife, Lesli, in Texas, and Ann, who lives with her husband, Roger, in New Mexico, as well as six grandchildren. Dub was preceded in death by his father, mother, and brothers- Wayland, Lowell, Garland, Russell, Bradford and James.

Dub worked in a variety of capacities throughout his lifetime including a college instructor, the owner of Playland Daycare in Ruidoso, and speech language pathologist in public schools in Texas and New Mexico as well as at the State Hospital for the Developmentally Handicapped in Fort Stanton. Dub was active in church and belonged to several church choir groups, including Christ Community Church in Alamogordo. Dub was active in the community, including being a Lions Club member, a Boy Scout Troup Leader, and serving on the Ruidoso City Council.

Dub was known for his love of family, quick wit, infectious laugh and his kind and compassionate (yet competitive) spirit. He loved a good game of "42" but he sure hated to lose…and rarely did.
Published in Ruidoso News on Sept. 13, 2019
