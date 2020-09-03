William Donald Stockstill



Mountainair - William Donald "Don" Stockstill, 86, of Mountainair, New Mexico, exited his earthly home surrounded by his family on the 29th day August, 2020, after a gallant two year battle with cancer.



Don was born on the 16th day of August, 1934, to Lewis Wayne and Mary Bennie Holman Stockstill in Colorado City, Mitchell County, Texas. His parents separated shortly after his birth and he was raised by his maternal grandparents, W.B. and Lillie Mae Derrick Holman, in Sweetwater, Texas. Don enjoyed playing football for the Mustangs, fishing with his "daddy" and being spoiled by his "mama". When his grandmother passed away, Don went to live with his mother, step-father and three half- siblings in Odessa, Texas. As soon as he turned l7, he joined the Air Force. During the Korean Conflict, he served in North Africa and was awarded the Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal. After his discharge, he returned to Alamogordo, New Mexico, where he was employed by Mountain Bell. While in Alamogordo he also worked for G. E. Yetley and later was co-owner of Rocket Electric,



On June 10th, 1972, Don married Nancy Worrell Turner. They celebrated 48 years of marriage this year. Pole line construction for G. E. Yetley took Don to Tahoka, Texas, after a severe ice break. This would lead to establishing ECCO, Inc. doing contract construction for Lyntegar Electric and Poco Lambro Telephone Coop. On November 1st, 1976, Don was hired by Lyntegar Electric Cooperative to be their Branch Manager in Lamesa, Texas. Don and Nancy resided in Lamesa, Texas, until his retirement on February l9, 1999.



Don and Nancy built a new home in Ruidoso and enjoyed their residence there until July lst of this year when they transferred their permanent residence to Mountainair.



Don was a 32 degree Mason, he enjoyed rebuilding classic cars with his friend David Hogg and participating in area car shows with their results. In Ruidoso, Don and Nancy were active in Pinetop Car Club until it disbanded. He continued to enjoy his classic cars with the best being his last, a 1954 yellow Dodge pickup, with the 1954 Chevrolet Coup and Nancy's 1949 Ford running close behind. Don loved his friends and family - especially his grandchildren.



Don is survived by his wife, Nancy, of their home in Mountainair, NM; his sister, Billie Jean Slaughter of Victoria, Texas; his son, Jerry Don Stockstill (Sharyl) of Mountainair; his daughters Judy Gay Daniel (Ray) of Spanish Fork, Utah and Jacquline Kizzar (Phillip) of Clay Springs, Arizona; Sons, Robert Wade Turner (Carolyn), Jerry Dee Turner (Cheryl) & Kerry Lee Turner (Jacki) all of Lamesa, Texas. He has 33 grandchildren, 41 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his beloved grandparents (daddy & mama), his brother Bobby Wayne Stockstill, his sons, Jimmie Ray Stockstill and Rusty Turner; and grandchildren, Kody Lee Turner & Janna Lee Daniel.



Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on September 11, 2020, at the Fort Stanton Veterans Cemetery, 104 Kit Carson Road, Alto, New Mexico 88316.



