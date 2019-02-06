|
William (Willie) F. Gomez of Glencoe, NM was called home to the Lord on January 30, 2019. He spent his final days under the loving care of the staff at Good Life Senior Living and was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Josephine Silva Gomez who was his high school sweetheart and life-long partner. He is also survived by his daughters Belinda (Robert) Gutierrez, Cecilia (Elmon) Sanchez, Sandra (Franklin) Rodela, Laura Gomez, Gabriella Ketcham, and Camille (Pete) Baca and sons William (Gracie) Gomez, Martin (Deborah) Gomez, Godfrey (Cindy) Gomez, Paul (Stacey) Gomez, and Kevin (Angie) Gomez. He had thirty-three grandchildren, thirty-six great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
He is also survived by his siblings Amelia Candelaria, Beatrice Silva, Rita Herrera, Juan Gomez, Lydia Moreno, Priscilla Torrez, and Leroy Gomez.
He is preceded in death by his parents Frank and Grace Gomez as well as his son Patrick T. Gomez Sr.
Willie was a devout Catholic and a long-standing member of the St. Jude Catholic Parish in San Patricio, NM. He worked at Holloman Air Force Base for 32 years, three of which were served in Panama. After retiring from civil service, he spent his remaining work years delivering propane to his neighbors, meeting new friends, and even coming home one day with Chico his beloved, Chihuahua.
Services were held at St. Jude Catholic Church on Saturday, February 2 with many family and friends in attendance. Pallbearers were his surviving sons and grandson Patrick Gomez Jr and the service was officiated by Deacon Gilbert Chavez.
Published in Ruidoso News on Feb. 6, 2019