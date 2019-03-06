William Garrett



Hondo - William Worth Garrett, 71, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, peacefully at his home.



He was born in Duncan, OK on December 6, 1947. Bill Garrett was preceded in death by his (parents) Mozelle and James Garrett and his brother Eddie Garrett.



He leaves his son, James Garrett and his companion, Heather Whitmore; his sister, Jan and Allen Phillips; his cousins (Brothers), Ron and Sandi Carroll, Cliff and Barbara Carroll; two grandchildren; and many close friends.



Bill Garrett served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, was a Heavy equipment operator for many years, he was in law enforcement. Known in the Ruidoso area as security at Ruidoso Downs Race Track. Most recently foreman and head security for RJ Carroll ranch.



A funeral service will be held March 9, 2019 at the Racetrack Chapel at Ruidoso Downs, with private burial.



In lieu of flowers, family ask for donations to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.



Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com. Published in Ruidoso News on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary