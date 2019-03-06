Services
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Resources
More Obituaries for William Garrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Garrett


1947 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
William Garrett Obituary
William Garrett

Hondo - William Worth Garrett, 71, died Sunday, February 24, 2019, peacefully at his home.

He was born in Duncan, OK on December 6, 1947. Bill Garrett was preceded in death by his (parents) Mozelle and James Garrett and his brother Eddie Garrett.

He leaves his son, James Garrett and his companion, Heather Whitmore; his sister, Jan and Allen Phillips; his cousins (Brothers), Ron and Sandi Carroll, Cliff and Barbara Carroll; two grandchildren; and many close friends.

Bill Garrett served in the Oklahoma Army National Guard, was a Heavy equipment operator for many years, he was in law enforcement. Known in the Ruidoso area as security at Ruidoso Downs Race Track. Most recently foreman and head security for RJ Carroll ranch.

A funeral service will be held March 9, 2019 at the Racetrack Chapel at Ruidoso Downs, with private burial.

In lieu of flowers, family ask for donations to the Chris Kyle Frog Foundation.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of LaGrone Funeral Chapel
Download Now