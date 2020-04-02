|
|
William "Willie" Henry May
Kingwood - William "Willie" Henry May, age 73, of Kingwood, Texas was surrounded by his family on Friday, 27 March 2020 when he passed away after a long battle with a rare form of leukemia. Willie was born on 3 September 1946 to Warren and Pearlee May, in Dallas, Texas. He grew up most of his formative years in Andrews, Texas where he graduated Andrews High School in 1964.
Willie was an avid athlete, mastering track and field events to playing Friday night high school football games that eventually caught the eye of Baylor University in which he attended on a full football scholarship. Shortly after graduating, Willie joined the National Guard in 1969 and actively served for five years with the US Coast Guard, which he then extended for another two years of service.
He worked for many years in the oil industry in Andrews. After his children graduated from high school, the family settled in Kingwood, Texas in 1989, where Willie started a new career focusing on his love of math and technology and taught Computer Science at Lone Star college in the Houston area for many years.
Willie was not one for staying still. He made friends everywhere, whether enjoying racquetball tournaments, taking his kids on adventures and introducing them to his love for skiing. Willie was a senior ski patrol with Ski Apache, his second home in Ruidoso, New Mexico, for almost 40 years.
Whether teaching computers to patrolling the ski mountains, he was actively involved in emergency medicine and for several years you'd find him using his days off working as a paramedic and he shared his passion by passing on his knowledge to others on life saving techniques in the field.
Most importantly, Willie was an active member in the Second Baptist Church North in Kingwood and served on the Welcome Desk Committee enjoying his role of introducing new members to the church family and serving as a church usher for several years.
Willie is survived by his daughter, Tiffany May of Kingwood, Texas; his stepson and son-in-law Bradley Wadsworth and Pde Tse of Hong Kong, China; his stepdaughter and son-in-law, Toni and Jeff Henderson and step-grandchildren Mary, Jordan and Chandler and grandson Parker of Dallas, Texas; his brother Jack May of Houston, Texas; his niece and her husband Alice and Jason Sexton and grandniece Kailey of Deerbrook, Texas; and an extended family of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his stepmother, Anna May of Kerrville, Texas; his wife of 36 years, Joyce May of Kingwood, Texas; and his son, Shannon May of Kingwood, Texas.
A Celebration of Life will be announced and held at a later date. In lieu of flowers and condolences, the greatest gift at this time is to share your memories and stories and your love for Willie.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020