|
|
William Schneider
Nogal, NM - On Tuesday, December 3, 2019 William Otto Schneider (Duke), loving husband and father passed away at the age of 81 due to complications caused by Multiple Systems Atrophy (MSA).
William was born on November 8,1938 in Rosebud, Texas to Otto and Laura Schneider. William was number six of twelve children. William started playing football in high school where his coach nicknamed him "Duke" and this is the name that most people knew him by. He earned a four year football scholarship to Rice University. After he graduated, he went to work for American General Insurance Company and was the company representative for over 40 years. He married his wife of 58 years, Margaret Ryan (Ginger/Margo) on January 28, 1961. They raised two daughters, Laura and Gail and have four grandchildren, Jordan, Sterling, Ryan and Eric.
Duke's family and faith were very important to him. He enjoyed going to mass on Sunday's and singing along with the choir. He and Margo loved to go country western dancing and they had their 15 minutes of fame when they were asked to be extra's and dance in the 1999 movie, The Outfitters. Duke loved horses and working out in the pasture. He brought a little bit of the farm life with him when he moved his family to El Paso, where they raised a couple of horses, cattle, grew alfalfa, vegetables and peach trees. He and Margo fulfilled their lifelong dream of building a home on their land in New Mexico where he was able to live out the rest of his days. Duke was a quiet, loving and caring man. He was a loyal husband and friend and a devoted father, papa and uncle.
Duke was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Laura Schneider, his sister Beatrice and his two brothers, Harvey and Bernard.
He is survived by his wife Margo, his two daughters, Laura and Gail, his four grandchildren, his four sisters: Arlene, Mary Helen, Margaret, Carol, his four brothers: George, Charles, Harold, Daniel and many loving nieces and nephews.
The rosary service will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on 299 3rd Street in Capitan New Mexico on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral mass to follow at 10:30 A.M.. Burial will follow at the Angus Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers or plants please make a memorial contribution to The Humane Society of Lincoln County, 422 Gavilan Canyon Road, Ruidoso, New Mexico 88345 (website:hslcnm.org) or take a friend or loved one out for lunch.
I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. (2 Timothy 4:7).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News from Dec. 7 to Dec. 11, 2019