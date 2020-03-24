|
William Vee "Bill" Harvey
Ruidoso - William Vee "Bill" Harvey, 70, passed away March 17, 2020 at Odessa Medical Center Hospital. He was born September 16, 1949, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, the son of J.C. Harvey and Charlotte Stowe.
Bill graduated from Estancia High School, Class of 1968. He was married to Sharon
DePuy Lackey for 13 years and they had four children. In 1972, Bill took his family to
Pecos, TX where he worked for Reeves County Feeders. In a short time, he returned to New Mexico where over the next 45 years was successful starting multiple businesses and proved to be a gifted entrepeneur. One might believe that the entrepeural pursuit was his main passion but he also possesed a great love for good horses and the friendly competition of roping. He was consistent at traveling to visit in Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and Idaho and sincerely embraced the company and conversations of family and friends. Throughout his life he maintained a strong work ethic, integrity of a job well done and a commitment to his children. Within the last few years of his life, Bill surrendered to JESUS CHRIST - never faultering or turning back. It was this change that blessed him with the ability to fight a good fight against heart disease and other life changing events. He enjoyed living out his final years in peace spending time with his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, extended family, friends and traveling with his beloved dog Katchus in his R.V. He was a blessed man.
Bill Harvey was preceded in death by his parents J.C. Harvey and Charlotte Stowe, brother David Kinsel and brother Jimmy Harvey. Surviving are his daughter Daphne Kington and her husband David of Pecos, Texas; son Jeff Harvey of Ruidoso, New Mexico; daughter Shelley Merworth and her husband Larry of Aledo, Texas and son Chad Harvey and his wife Jaclyn of Pecos, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren; one sister, Mary Harrison of Lubbock, Texas; nieces and nephews.
A service of remembrance will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 25th at Gavilan Gardens Memorial Cemetary, 671 Gavilan Canyon Road, Ruidoso, NM. Arrangements by LaGrone Funeral Chapel, 341 Sudderth Drive, Ruidoso, NM.
Those who wish to remember Bill in a special way may make gifts in his memory to the Mayo Clinic, 200 First Street SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (Please indicate Bill's name and "Heart Failure" in memo line) or The Memorial Tribute Donation, PO Box 841125, Dallas, TX 75284-1125 (Please indicate Bill's name in memo line).
Published in Ruidoso News from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020