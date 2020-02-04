Resources
Willie Mae Hobbs Obituary
Capitan - Willie Mae Hobbs, 90, of Capitan, NM, passed away January 31, 2020 at a private home in Roswell, NM.

Willie Mae was born July 1, 1929 in Abilene, Texas, to Norris and Willie Ann Wright. Willie attended school in Abernathy, Texas. She married Wayne Hobbs on August 3, 1946. They were married 51 years.

Survivors include Grady Hobbs and Howard Hobbs, both of Capitan, 4 grandchildren, Sheri Coley of Roswell, Wesley Noack of Clovis, Wendy Wells of El Paso, Texas and Misty Hobbs of Canyon, Texas, 9 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband in September, 1997, her parents and 8 siblings.

Will was curator of the Smokey Bear old log cabin museum for almost 20 years. She worked at the Ft. Stanton hospital, Ft. Stanton post office, the Smokey Bear restaurant, Rusty Roots BBQ and other jobs around Capitan.

Viewing will be at the Lagrones Funeral Chapel in Ruidoso, Thursday February 6 from 3 - 5 pm. Services will be held at the Church of Christ in Capitan, Friday, February 7 at 2 pm. Interment will follow at a private cemetery in Capitan.

A gathering afterwards will be at the Church of Christ in Capitan.
Published in Ruidoso News from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
