Willie Myron (Cotton) Yancey
Bloomfield - Willie Myron (Cotton) Yancey, 88, of Bloomfield, NM died peacefully May 21, 2019. Cotton was born March 19, 1931, in Corona New Mexico to Annie L. Greaves and Henry Monroe Yancey.
Cotton is survived by a daughter, Pamela Jones of Cheyenne, WY. A son Melvin Yancey, wife Debbie of Granbury, Tx. A son, Myron Yancey, wife Linda of Quemado, NM.
Grandchildren Tiffany DeKruif and husband Bruce. Rustin Owen and wife Crystal. Dusty Yancey and wife Tiffany. Crysti Ferrari and husband Tony. Samantha Yancey and Andrea Yancey Goodwin. Cotton also has 18 great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him.
Cotton is preceded in death by his wife Joy Ann Yancey. Sister Rene Camp and Sister Sadie Welch. Twin brother Byron Yancey, brother Bee Yancey and brother Roy Yancey.
Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am May 25, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1:00 pm at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, Co.
Published in Ruidoso News on May 24, 2019