Services
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-8688
Viewing
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
103 East Ute Street
Farmington, NM 87401
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenmount Cemetery
Durango, CO
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Willie Yancey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Willie Myron (Cotton) Yancey


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Willie Myron (Cotton) Yancey Obituary
Willie Myron (Cotton) Yancey

Bloomfield - Willie Myron (Cotton) Yancey, 88, of Bloomfield, NM died peacefully May 21, 2019. Cotton was born March 19, 1931, in Corona New Mexico to Annie L. Greaves and Henry Monroe Yancey.

Cotton is survived by a daughter, Pamela Jones of Cheyenne, WY. A son Melvin Yancey, wife Debbie of Granbury, Tx. A son, Myron Yancey, wife Linda of Quemado, NM.

Grandchildren Tiffany DeKruif and husband Bruce. Rustin Owen and wife Crystal. Dusty Yancey and wife Tiffany. Crysti Ferrari and husband Tony. Samantha Yancey and Andrea Yancey Goodwin. Cotton also has 18 great grandchildren. Many nieces, nephews and friends that will miss him.

Cotton is preceded in death by his wife Joy Ann Yancey. Sister Rene Camp and Sister Sadie Welch. Twin brother Byron Yancey, brother Bee Yancey and brother Roy Yancey.

Viewing will be from 10:00 to 11:00 am May 25, 2019 at Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home. Graveside service will be 1:00 pm at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, Co.
Published in Ruidoso News on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brewer, Lee & Larkin Funeral Home
Download Now