Services
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Graveside service
Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
1928 - 2020
Wilma Mansfield Obituary
Wilma Mansfield, 91, of Albuquerque and formerly of Ruidoso passed away Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was born November 25, 1928 in Dryden, Texas. Wilma was a retired schoolteacher, she loved to play bridge and was an active member of The Women's Club in Ruidoso. She made Lincoln County her permanent home in 1990, moving here from El Paso, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Mansfield and a daughter, Pixie Arthur. She is survived by a daughter, Jimmy Gwyn Mansfield of Albuquerque; grandson, James Carpenter and his wife Vanessa of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; granddaughter, Stephanie Arthur Bramlett and her husband Jeff of Covington, Georgia; three great grandchildren, Whitney Steadham, Tyler Mascarenas and Makenzie Carpenter. Her graveside service will be Friday, November 28, at 3:00 PM at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lagroneruidoso.com.
Published in Ruidoso News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 4, 2020
