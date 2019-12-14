Services
LaGrone Funeral Chapel
341 Sudderth Drive
Ruidoso, NM 88345
(505) 257-7303
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Ruidoso Hondo Valley Cemetery
Wynell Dobbs


1939 - 2019
Wynell Dobbs Obituary
Wynell Dobbs

Ruidoso, NM - Wanda Wynell Dobbs, 80, of Ruidoso passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born October 2, 1939 in San Angelo, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and an avid shopper who was loved by all.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Dobbs; mother, Frances Eoff and her father, Frank McDonald.

She is survived by her daughters, Shamara Metts, Shannan Gabaldon, Shawna Bradley and her husband Ken; Sha Lene Rodolph and her husband Bill and Sheryl Bradley; grandchildren, Shaubrey Metts, Alex Ortega, Teeatta Lippert, Nathan Lippert, Shauntal Bradley, Shale Layher, Heather Harris and Saiben Gabaldon and five great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 A.M. in the Ruidoso Hondo Valley Cemetery.
Published in Ruidoso News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019
