Wynell Dobbs
Ruidoso, NM - Wanda Wynell Dobbs, 80, of Ruidoso passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019. She was born October 2, 1939 in San Angelo, Texas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a homemaker and an avid shopper who was loved by all.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Dobbs; mother, Frances Eoff and her father, Frank McDonald.
She is survived by her daughters, Shamara Metts, Shannan Gabaldon, Shawna Bradley and her husband Ken; Sha Lene Rodolph and her husband Bill and Sheryl Bradley; grandchildren, Shaubrey Metts, Alex Ortega, Teeatta Lippert, Nathan Lippert, Shauntal Bradley, Shale Layher, Heather Harris and Saiben Gabaldon and five great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be Saturday, December 21, at 11:00 A.M. in the Ruidoso Hondo Valley Cemetery.
Published in Ruidoso News from Dec. 14 to Dec. 18, 2019