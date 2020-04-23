|
|
Ysabel Hernandez
Carrizozo - Ysabel V. Hernandez, 94, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 19. She died peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Ysabel was born on July 8, 1925 in Carrizozo, New Mexico, to Lucas and Maria Ventura. She grew up in Carrizozo with two brothers and five sisters. Ysabel was in the first 8th grade graduating class from Santa Rita Catholic School and graduated from Carrizozo High School in 1945. Throughout her lifetime, Ysabel was part of the Santa Rita Catholic Church choir, was a bookkeeper and reporter for the American Legion Auxiliary, worked at Carrizozo Hardware Store, worked as cashier at Four Winds Restaurant, owned and operated the Central Package Store, owned and operated The Bargain House second hand store, for 20 years she was the presiding judge for school, city, county, primary and general elections and was her son Mannie's campaign manager for his mayoral runs.
Ysabel married Albert H. Hernandez on October 4, 1947. They made their home in Carrizozo, where they raised their five children. Ysabel and Albert enjoyed a loving and devoted marriage for over 64 years until Albert's death in 2012.
Ysabel is preceded in death by her loving husband Albert, son Mannie, mother and father, her brothers and four sisters. Surviving Ysabel are her sons Albert (Bennie) and Ray, daughters Mary and Yolanda (Robert), daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Yvette (Ami), Lynette (Mark), Paul (Cheryl), Justin (Alice), Matthew (Nikole), Lucas (Marwa) and Daniel (Kayla), great granddaughters Salinda, Dakota, Alexis and Riley, Sister Jovita Torres and many nieces and nephews.
Ysabel enjoyed spending time with her family, talking and visiting with people, cooking and baking, making home videos, doing her own home improvements, taking care of her many plants and flowers. She will be fondly remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Ysabel will be missed by her family, friends and community. Due to the current COVID-19 outbreak, the family is unable to hold a traditional rosary/funeral mass/reception at this time. We will hold a Celebration of Life at a later date. Ysabel will be laid to rest at Evergreen Cemetery in Carrizozo.
Published in Ruidoso News from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020