LEE Alan Edward
of Cottesmore passed peacefully away on 21st September 2019 aged 86 years. Beloved husband of Sylvia and a much loved father of the late Mandy Jane. He will be sadly missed by all other members of his family. His funeral service will be held at Cottesmore Parish Church on Monday 14th October 2019 at 1pm to be followed by interment in the Churchyard. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Dementia UK which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 9, 2019