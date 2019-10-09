Home
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
14:30
St Nicholas Church
Cottesmore
WEBSTER

Alice

Passed away peacefully on 19th September 2019, aged 93. Loving wife of the late John 'Dilly', mother of Brian and Jane, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Barbara, grandmother to Anna, Sarah, Arron and Rachael and great-grandmother to Jay, Maddy, Carwyn, Seren and Cameron. The funeral service will take place at St Nicholas Church, Cottesmore on Thursday 17th October at 2.30pm followed by a cremation at Peterborough Crematorium. Donations if desired for the benefit of British Heart Foundation. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 9, 2019
