|
|
EGAN Aline Elizabeth of Oakham, former teacher at Rutland High School, died peacefully at home on Saturday 21st November 2020, aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Given the current circumstances a private funeral service will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church, Oakham and can be sent c/o E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Dec. 3, 2020