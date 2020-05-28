|
|
COLEMAN Ann 'Christine'
of Braunston in Rutland, passed away peacefully at the Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday 22nd May 2020, aged 82 years. Beloved wife to Harry and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Air Ambulance and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on May 28, 2020