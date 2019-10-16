|
DAY Barrie Thomas Passed away peacefully on 8th October 2019, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Sylvia; And loving father to Andrea, Russ, Sam & Poppy the dog; And grandfather to Harri, Demi, Oliver and Joseph. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 25th October 2019 at 2.30pm, Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Battersea Dogs Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 16, 2019