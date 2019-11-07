|
|
FINDLAY
Benedict James (Ben)
Passed away tragically after a long and very brave battle with mental illness on 19th October 2019 aged 23 years. Loved and treasured son of Anna & John Findlay and Simon Watts. Precious brother of Ruth and Rebecca Watts. A Memorial service will take place at St Peter & St Paul's Church in Langham on Friday 15th November at 2.30pm. All welcome. No flowers please. Formal wear not required, wear what you feel comfortable in. Donations, if desired, for the benefit of Invictus Trust Cornwall and Ripon YMCA. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham, LE15 6AS Tel: 01572 757415
Published in Rutland Times on Nov. 7, 2019