late of Oakham, passed away at Rutland Care Village on 26th May 2020, aged 87 years. Thanks to Clare and all the team who took such good care of Betty. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma and Great-Grandma. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to the current situation a private funeral will be held. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family flowers only, donations in memory of Betty to be made to Leicestershire and Rutland Wildlife Trust may be sent to Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on June 11, 2020