PIPER
Brenda
Of Uppingham died peacefully at home on
Tuesday 3rd September
2019 aged 84 years.
Beloved wife of the late David,
loving mother to
Alison, Ian and Robert
and a much loved
nanny and great gran.
Following a private
cremation, a service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Oakham Methodist Church on Monday
7th October at 1.00pm.
Family flowers only,
donations, if desired, to the LOROS Hospice would be greatly appreciated and
can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to
E M Dorman
Funeral Directors,
Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland,
LE15 9PY.
Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 11, 2019