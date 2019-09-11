Home
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
13:00
Oakham Methodist Church
PIPER

Brenda

Of Uppingham died peacefully at home on

Tuesday 3rd September

2019 aged 84 years.

Beloved wife of the late David,

loving mother to

Alison, Ian and Robert

and a much loved

nanny and great gran.

Following a private

cremation, a service of Thanksgiving will be held at the Oakham Methodist Church on Monday

7th October at 1.00pm.

Family flowers only,

donations, if desired, to the LOROS Hospice would be greatly appreciated and

can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to

E M Dorman

Funeral Directors,

Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland,

LE15 9PY.

Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 11, 2019
