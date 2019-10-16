Resources More Obituaries for Brenda PIPER Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Brenda PIPER

Alison, Ian, Robert and family wish to thank everyone for their kindness and support at this sad and difficult time, and for the many cards and messages of sympathy that have been received since Brenda's passing. The family wish to give particular special thanks to all of Brenda's friends and neighbours and to the care agency who have all provided amazing care and support to Brenda. Also to Revd Canon Leo Osborn for his comforting service and to the friends and parishioners at the Oakham Methodist Church for providing the wonderful catering. Thank you also to all those who have been involved in the delicate handling of the funeral arrangements. Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 16, 2019 ‹ Back to today's Notices