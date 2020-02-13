|
WAITES
Bryan Francis
The family of the late Bryan Waites would like to thank the many friends and neighbours who have sent so very many words of sympathy and kind tributes about him, as well as the charitable donations. We have been heartened by the depth of respect and admiration felt for Bryan. Special thanks go to the carers from New Hope and the doctors, nurses and physiotherapists who helped him over the last few difficult months. He was the most wonderful husband, father and grandfather and we will miss him terribly.
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 13, 2020