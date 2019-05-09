Home
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLIE DALBY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLIE DALBY

Notice

CHARLIE DALBY Notice
CHARLIE DALBY
Sue and family wish to thank everyone who attended Charlie's funeral, and for the many cards and messages of sympathy.
Special thanks to the Reverend Jane Baxter for conducting such a comforting service, to Nick and Rachel Barfield for their support as friends and neighbours, to Tasha Muller for providing the catering arrangements and to Tom and the team at
E M Dorman Funeral Directors for their professional funeral arrangements.
Published in Rutland Times on May 9, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.