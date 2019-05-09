|
CHARLIE DALBY
Sue and family wish to thank everyone who attended Charlie's funeral, and for the many cards and messages of sympathy.
Special thanks to the Reverend Jane Baxter for conducting such a comforting service, to Nick and Rachel Barfield for their support as friends and neighbours, to Tasha Muller for providing the catering arrangements and to Tom and the team at
E M Dorman Funeral Directors for their professional funeral arrangements.
