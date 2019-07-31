Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte McAVOY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte McAVOY

Notice Condolences

Charlotte McAVOY Notice
McAVOY

Charlotte Eleanor (Lottie) Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Leicester Royal Infirmary on Thursday 25th July. Aged 79 years .

Dearly beloved wife of Rev Brian McAvoy.

Also a devoted Mother of 3,

dearest Mother-in-Law

and Grandmother of 7.

Lottie's Funeral Service will take place at Saint Nicholas Church, Cottesmore Oakham, Rutland on Friday 9th August at 11am .

Family flowers only please. Donations for Alzheimer's Society and/or Cancer research UK if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family .

All enquires Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0UJ. Tel: 01664 565311.
Published in Rutland Times on July 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.