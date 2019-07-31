|
|
McAVOY
Charlotte Eleanor (Lottie) Passed away peacefully after a short illness in Leicester Royal Infirmary on Thursday 25th July. Aged 79 years .
Dearly beloved wife of Rev Brian McAvoy.
Also a devoted Mother of 3,
dearest Mother-in-Law
and Grandmother of 7.
Lottie's Funeral Service will take place at Saint Nicholas Church, Cottesmore Oakham, Rutland on Friday 9th August at 11am .
Family flowers only please. Donations for Alzheimer's Society and/or Cancer research UK if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family .
All enquires Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray LE13 0UJ. Tel: 01664 565311.
Published in Rutland Times on July 31, 2019