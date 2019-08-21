Home
Of Uppingham, formerly of Seaton, died peacefully on Wednesday 14th August 2019 aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Frank, she will be sadly missed by family and friends. Her funeral service will be held at Kettering Crematorium on Tuesday 27th August 2019 at 2.00pm. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Cancer Research UK would be greatly appreciated and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Aug. 21, 2019
