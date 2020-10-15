Home
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020
11:00
St Peter's Church
Empingham
It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Colin Udale, aged 56 years, on the 1st October 2020, surrounded by his loving family. A wonderful husband and father. The funeral service will be held at St Peter's Church, Empingham on 20th October at 11.00am. Due to current circumstances the attendance inside the church is by invitation only, if you wish to pay your respects and attend outside the church, there will be books of condolence to sign. Pens and hand sanitiser will be provided and social distancing should be observed. The family have requested no flowers but there will be an opportunity to make a donation to Cancer Research UK. Sadly there will be no wake afterwards due to the current restrictions.
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 15, 2020
