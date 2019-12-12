|
Daphne May Passed away peacefully at Rutland Care Village surrounded by her loving family. Wife of the late John Ball Mother to Clive. A very dear Mother-in-law, Grandma and Great-Grandma. A Celebration of her Life will take place at Saint Mary's Church Manton on Friday 20th December at 2.00pm. Followed by Interment in the Cemetery. Bright and cheerful clothing to be worn please. Family flowers only please. Donations to the RSPB if so desired may be left in the collection box or given to the family.All enquiries Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 0UJ. Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Rutland Times on Dec. 12, 2019