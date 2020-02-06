|
JOHNSON
David George
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully on 25th January 2020 after a short illness, aged 79 years. Beloved husband of Jill, much loved dad of Lorraine and Nicki and treasured grandad of Ashley, Charlie and Harry. A cremation service will take place at Kettering Crematorium on Monday 17th February at 12.00 noon. Followed by a Service of Thanksgiving at All Saints Church Oakham at 1.30pm. Family Flowers only please, donations if desired in memory ofDavid for Cancer Research UK, may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland. LE15 6AA Tel. 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 6, 2020