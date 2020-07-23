|
ROSS
Diana Patricia(Pat) née Hoy
aged 95 years, died peacefully in her sleep at the Rutland Care Village on Friday, 17th July 2020. Pat was born in Oakham, where she spent her whole life, marrying and bringing up her seven children. She was a pillar of All Saints Oakham Church, which she attended faithfully from birth. She ran the Oakham Mother's Union whilst there, and was awarded the British Empire Medal in 1982. She was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother, and loved by all who knew her. She will be sadly missed by us all. There will be a private family service on Thursday 30th July at All Saints Church, followed by Grantham Crematorium, with a celebration of her life at a later date. Family flowers only.
Published in Rutland Times on July 23, 2020