Diane STREATFEILD

Diane of Oakham, died peacefully on Monday 6th April 2020, aged 79 years. Beloved wife to Colin, loving mother to Nicholas, Victor and Sophie and a much loved grandmother. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A service to Celebrate Diane's life will be held later in the year. Donations are however being gratefully received for Macmillan Cancer Support and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Apr. 23, 2020
