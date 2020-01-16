|
ALLIBONE Dora
of Uppingham died peacefully on 31st December 2019 aged 100 years. Beloved wife of the late Percy and a much loved mother, grandmother and great grandmother.The funeral service will be held at Great Glen crematorium on Monday 20th January 2020 at 1.30pm. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Evington Centre Beechwood Ward, Leicester which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel. 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Jan. 16, 2020