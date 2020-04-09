Home
MAXWELL

Dorothy (née Moody)

passed away peacefully on 1st April 2020 after a long illness. Deeply missed by daughters Valerie, Dorothy, Christine and son Paul. Much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to current circumstances the funeral is private, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer's Research UK or Cancer Research UK via Paul Maxwell Maxwell Family Page on www.justgiving.com/fundraising
Published in Rutland Times on Apr. 9, 2020
