MAXWELL
Dorothy (née Moody)
passed away peacefully on 1st April 2020 after a long illness. Deeply missed by daughters Valerie, Dorothy, Christine and son Paul. Much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Due to current circumstances the funeral is private, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in her memory can be made to Alzheimer's Research UK or Cancer Research UK via Paul Maxwell Maxwell Family Page on www.justgiving.com/fundraising
Published in Rutland Times on Apr. 9, 2020