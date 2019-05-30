|
|
|
MUIR
Edith Annie 'Nancy'
Angela and family wish to thank everyone who attended Nancy's service at Oakham Parish Church, and for the kindness and support the family have received. A special thank you to Simon and the carers at Oak House Residential Home in Greetham for their dedicated and expert care and to Tom and the team at Dorman Funeral Directors in Uppingham for their professional and sympathetic handling of the funeral arrangements.
Published in Rutland Times on May 30, 2019
