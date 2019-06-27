|
Late of Oakham, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital, on the 17th June, aged 87 years. Much loved husband of Margaret, loving father of Nicholas & Martin, father-in-law of Valerie & Vivienne, devoted Dada of Cara, Daniel, Ethan, Max, Edward & Claudia. A funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Oakham on Thursday 18th July at 11.00am. Family flowers only please, but donations, if desired, in memory of Edward to the British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o Fords of Oakham, 8 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on June 27, 2019