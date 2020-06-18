Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth DIXON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth DIXON

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth DIXON Notice
DIXON

Elizabeth

passed away peacefully at Thorpe Hall Sue Ryder Hospice on 6th June 2020 after a courageous fight, aged 60 years. Beloved wife of Edward, mother to Mark and Claire, Nana to Emily and Josh and sister to Robert and Steven. A lovely lady who will be sadly missed by all who knew her. Due to current circumstances a private funeral will be held. Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Elizabeth for The Oncology Ward at Peterborough City Hospital and Thorpe Hall Sue Ryder Hospice. Cheques made payable and sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland, LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on June 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -