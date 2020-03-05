Home
Services
Richard Barnes Funeral Service
Wilton Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ
01664 897510
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
11:30
Grantham Crematorium

Elizabeth MITCHELL

Notice Condolences

Elizabeth MITCHELL Notice
MITCHELL

Elizabeth Cassels

(Betty)

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 17th February 2020, aged 83 years. Betty will be deeply missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Dementia UK. All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ Tel. 01664 565311
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -