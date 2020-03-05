|
MITCHELL
Elizabeth Cassels
(Betty)
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 17th February 2020, aged 83 years. Betty will be deeply missed by all family and friends. Funeral service will take place at Grantham Crematorium on Friday 13th March at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if so desired are for Dementia UK. All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors, Wilton Road, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 0UJ Tel. 01664 565311
Published in Rutland Times on Mar. 5, 2020