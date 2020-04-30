Home
Esme Verna Passed away peacefully on 21st April 2020, aged 90 years. Loving wife of Gilbert, mother of Andrew, mother-in-law to Meriel and grandmother to Sam and Amy. She was a popular and respected teacher at Oakham C of E Primary School for 26 years and many pupils will remember her fondly. Given the current circumstances a private cremation will be held. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the RSPCA may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors, 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA. Tel: 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Apr. 30, 2020
