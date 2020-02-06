Home
Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors (Melton Mowbray)
34 Cranmere Road
Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire LE13 1TB
(016) 645-6140 0
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
13:30
St. Andrews Church
Whissendine
View Map
Frances CORGHI Notice
CORGHI

Frances May Ruth

(May)

Passed away peacefully on 30th January 2020 aged 94 years. With her loving family by her side. A proud Mam, Nan-Nan, Great Nan Nan and a Great-Great Nan-Nan. Funeral Service at St. Andrews Church Whissendine on Thursday 13th February 2020 at 1:30pm followed by cremation at Grantham Crematorium. Family flowers only please; donations made payable to "British Heart Foundation" may be sent to Shane Mousley & Son Independent Funeral Directors, Cranmere Road, Melton Mowbray, LE13 1TB, Tel: 01664 561400
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 6, 2020
