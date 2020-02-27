|
|
CLARKE
George Ernest
Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home on 18th February. Beloved husband of Sue, father of Adam and grandpa to Skyla, Asta and Magnus. Life will never be the same, we all loved you so much. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired in memory of George for Rutland Stroke Club and Dove Cottage Hospice, may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA. For funeral details please call: Tel 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 27, 2020