Home
Resources
More Obituaries for George CLARKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George CLARKE

Notice Condolences

George CLARKE Notice
CLARKE

George Ernest

Late of Oakham, passed away peacefully at home on 18th February. Beloved husband of Sue, father of Adam and grandpa to Skyla, Asta and Magnus. Life will never be the same, we all loved you so much. Family flowers only please, Donations if desired in memory of George for Rutland Stroke Club and Dove Cottage Hospice, may be sent c/o Fords Funeral Directors 10 Church Street, Oakham, Rutland LE15 6AA. For funeral details please call: Tel 01572 722654
Published in Rutland Times on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -