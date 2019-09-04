|
|
CRAMPHORN
George
Passed away peacefully on 26th August 2019, aged 83. Much loved dad to Helen, Lynda, Robert and the late Adrian, father-in-law to Karen, granddad to Chris, Hayden, Charlotte, Georgina, Thomas, Emma and Rebecca, great-grandad to Eva and Millie. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A service to celebrate George's life will take place at Pickwell Parish Church on Monday 16th September at 11.45am - all welcome. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for Dementia UK may be placed in the collection box. All enquiries to Richard Barnes Funeral Directors. Tel: 01664 565311
Published in Rutland Times on Sept. 4, 2019