Passed away peacefully at Rutland Care Village on 16th January 2020 aged 92 years. Husband of Barbara, Father of Sally, Stephen, Philip and Brian. Grandfather and Great Grandfather. A memorial service will take place at St Peter & St Paul's Church Langham on Monday 10th February at 12:45pm. Family flowers only. Donations if desired for the benefit of Leicestershire & Rutland Air Ambulance. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, 60 High Street, Oakham LE15 6AS. Tel. 01572 757415.
Published in Rutland Times on Jan. 30, 2020
