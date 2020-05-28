Home
JACOBS Gertrude 'Gertie'

passed away peacefully on 16th May 2020. Ever loving wife of the late Douglas, much loved mum of Ethel & Ian, Janet & Maz and Mandy & John. Special nan of Paul & Sharon, Nicola & Sean, Kimberly & James, Alex, Stevie & Zoe, Heidi & Liam, Ben & Becca, Olivia & James and great-nan of Emily & Russ, Joseph, Daniel, Evie, Jack, Oliver, Cooper, Dougie & Kiya. Our great family all started with you. xxx Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Air Ambulance and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on May 28, 2020
