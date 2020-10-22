|
BELL
Graham (Budgie)
of Stamford, formerly of Exton, passed away after a short illness at the Peterborough City Hospital on Saturday 17th October 2020 aged 80 years. Beloved husband of the late Bett, loving father to Stephen and Tina and the late Colin and will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. Donations are however being gratefully received for the Air Ambulance and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Oct. 22, 2020