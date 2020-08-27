Home
COONIE Hazel of St Anne's, Oakham. Sadly passed away on 12th August 2020, aged 92 years. Much loved Mum of Roger, Steve, Rosie and the late Dave, Nan and Great-Nan. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held at Grantham Crematorium on Tuesday 1st September 2020 at 10.30am. Donations are however being gratefully received for Dementia UK and can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Rutland Times on Aug. 27, 2020
